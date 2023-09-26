Pursuit suspect crashes, barricades in car in Irwindale

A suspect in a pursuit with officers crashed in Irwindale Monday.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway near Arrow Highway.

The pursuit started in Bell Gardens on suspicion that the driver was in a stolen vehicle and lasted for about an hour before the crash. The suspect reached speeds up to 100 mph during the pursuit.

After the crash into an embankment, there was a standoff for about 45 minutes. Officers with the California Highway Patrol said the suspect was not responding to officer commands.

The identity of the driver is not immediately available.

Around 9:54 p.m. the driver exited the vehicle. A K9 was used to help take the suspect into custody.