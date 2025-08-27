Pursuit suspect allegedly fires shotgun at Huntington Beach police

Police arrested a Garden Grove man after he allegedly fired a shotgun at Huntington Beach officers early Wednesday morning.

The Huntington Beach Police Department booked 33-year-old Anh Tran on 11 charges, which included assault with a firearm on an officer and possession of a firearm by a felon. He's being held without bail until his arraignment on Friday.

The shooting happened after Tran allegedly led two officers on a pursuit near Huntington Street and Portland Circle. Police said Tran fired a shotgun at the officers after he crashed his car at Adams and Main Street. The pursuing officers stopped chasing after Tran after the shooting and waited for backup to set up a containment perimeter.

With help from a police helicopter, the patrol officers found Tran hiding in the backyard of a home in the 1700 block of Shipley Street. He surrendered to the officer shortly after.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said investigators found a sawed-off shotgun near the home.

No one was wounded in the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information or video about the shooting to call Detective Sergeant Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers (855) 847-6227.