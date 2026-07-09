Pursuit of murder suspect ends with Hollywood crash and suspect in custody

A suspect wanted for homicide out of Chicago was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals after a collision with a van left his vehicle flipped on its side at the end of a police pursuit in Hollywood.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department began pursuing the suspect at Selma Avenue and Schrader Boulevard, near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, just before 11 a.m.

The suspect crashed not far away, at Fountain Avenue and N. Cherokee Avenue. Aerial footage showed front-end damage to a purple Laundry Pop van and a burgundy Dodge Durango flipped onto its side in the street.

According to the U.S. Marshals, the homicide suspect was taken to a hospital and will be extradited back to Chicago once he is medically cleared.

No further information was provided about the suspect or the alleged homicide.