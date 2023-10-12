Pursuit comes to end on I-5 in East Los Angeles, creating miles-long traffic backup

A pursuit with a stolen vehicle suspect came to an end on southbound lanes of I-5 in East Los Angeles on Wednesday, causing a massive traffic backup in the midst of rush hour traffic.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect twice rammed patrol vehicles while fleeing, also collided with other uninvolved cars as they fled.

Just before 4:55 p.m., the suspect slammed into the rear of another car, bringing the stolen vehicle to a stop. It was then that deputies surrounded the car with guns drawn and finally were able to take him into custody.

With the ongoing investigation happening in lanes of the freeway, a miles-long stretch of cars could be seen building up behind the scene.

Due to the proximity to the interchange that connected I-5 with the I-10 and US-101 Freeways, even more traffic was beginning to become backed up.