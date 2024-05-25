Watch CBS News
Puig, Pec each score a goal as Galaxy beats Dynamo 2-1

/ AP

Riqui Puig scored the go-ahead goal in the 59th minute, Gabriel Pec added a goal and an assist and the LA Galaxy beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 Saturday night.

Puig scored to give LA a 2-1 lead in the 59th minute. Pec tapped a cross to Puig at the top of the area for the put away from 15 yards out.

LA (6-2-7) is unbeaten in five straight games.

Goalkeeper John McCarthy tried to play a clearance but Latif Blessing stole it and rolled the ball into a wide-open net to give Houston a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Pec, a 23-year-old rookie, scored his fourth goal of the season to make it 1-1 just before halftime. Miki Yamane, on the right side, cut back to evade a defender and then, at the edge of the box, chipped an entry to the center of the area where Pec flicked a header inside the back post in the 44th minute.

Andrew Tarbell had four saves for the Dynamo.

McCarthy stopped three shots for the Galaxy.

Houston (5-6-3) has scored multiple goals in just three games this season, all of which were 2-1 victories. The Dynamo's 13 goals this season are second fewest in MLS, behind the New England Revolution (nine).

First published on May 25, 2024 / 11:23 PM PDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

