Officials implement public safety measures as threatening rainstorms hit the Southern California region

Los Angeles County and state officials have implemented several public safety measures ahead of threatening rainstorms heading to the region, particularly affecting the burn scar areas.

At a news conference on Wednesday morning, officials are expected to provide information about those measures and proactive preparedness.

Sheaths of compost and sandbags line the street in preparation for hazardous waste runoff after the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) began removing fire debris on Tuesday from private properties damaged or destroyed by the January wildfires. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg

The National Weather Service warns that potential flash flooding could occur in areas near the Eaton and Palisades burn scars. A flash flood watch will go into effect Thursday morning and remain through the evening as parts of LA and Ventura counties could receive up to 3 inches of rain.

Forecasters predict the heaviest rainfall will take place before midnight on Friday.

As crews are working to remove fire debris, the heavy rain increases the potential for dangerous mudslides and debris flow. Residents who live in or near affected areas are urged to take extra precautions and be ready to evacuate if needed.

The Governor's Office said the California National Guard has 70 soldiers and heavy engineering equipment on standby in Los Alamitos for debris removal, it it's needed.

Cal OES is also prepositioning fire resources in Los Angeles County, including 10 engines, two dozers, a helicopter with four rescue swimmers, two hand crews and a dispatcher.