Public health officials urge caution amid blistering heat wave

Public health officials Sunday were urging residents to take precautions to guard against heat-related illnesses amid Southern California's ongoing heat wave.

Among their tips, residents were urged to stay indoors (or find a cooling center), take a cool shower, reduce exposure from the sun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and stay hydrated.

"Extreme heat poses a substantial health risk, especially for young children, the elderly, people with chronic diseases, pregnant individuals, people with disabilities, and those who may be especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat," a press release by the LADPH indicated.

In addition, the department urged residents to know the signs of heat-related illnesses, which may include heat rash, heat cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke (which can lead to death).

Warning signs do vary and may include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache, nausea or vomiting, paleness, tiredness, dizziness, or disorientation or confusion.

Heat Cramps . Signs of heat cramps include muscle pains and spasms triggered by heavy activity. They usually involve the stomach muscles or the legs. If a person has heat cramps: Stop physical activity and move to a cool place. Drink water or a sports drink. Wait for cramps to go away before you do any more physical activity. Get medical help right away if: cramps last longer than 1 hour; someone is on a low-sodium diet; or someone has heart problems.

Heat Exhaustion . Warning signs include heavy sweating, cramps, headache, nausea or vomiting, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, and fainting. If a person has heat exhaustion: Move to a cool place. Rest, lying down. Loosen clothes. Put cool, wet cloths on body (head, neck, armpits, and groin) or take a cool shower or bath. Sip cool, nonalcoholic beverages water. Get medical help right away if someone is throwing up; symptoms get worse; or symptoms last longer than 1 hour.

Heat Stroke . Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Warning signs of heat stroke include red, hot, dry skin; very high body temperature; dizziness; nausea; confusion, strange behavior, or unconsciousness; rapid pulse or throbbing headache. If a person has heat stroke: Call 9-1-1 right away. Move the person to a cooler or shady place. Help lower the person's temperature with cool wet cloths on head, neck, armpits and groin or a cool bath. Do not give the person anything to drink.

