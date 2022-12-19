Protestors square off over final weekend of operation for Griffith Park Pony Rides

Protestors gather in Griffith Park as pony rides shut down after more than 70 years

With just days left until they shut down operations forever, dozens of Angelenos converged at the Griffith Park Pony Rides to make the most of one of the area's most beloved attractions.

Also on hand Sunday, were protestors on both sides of the argument for the rides to stay open, with supporters of the rides and animal rights advocates squaring off.

Both sides could be heard chanting back and forth throughout the day, with things getting so heated at one point that more than a dozen police officers were called to the scene to diffuse the situation.

The rides will officially come to an end on Wednesday, after city officials with the Department of Recreation and Parks opted not to renew the concession contract with Griffith Park.

A number of emotional people were on hand to bring their family to the park for one last ride.

"We're very upset that this is affecting everyone," said Michael Montero, who was at the park with his family. "This is where I grew up. ... Good memories."

The corral has been open for more than seven decades, but is said to be closing down due to a number of protests that have targeted the attraction in recent years.

"These are old ponies who should not be ridden right now," said Zohra Fahim, with the Los Angeles Alliance for Animals. "This is an animal cruelty case, he has worked geriatric ponies in 100 degree temperature, he has overworked them every weekend. At multiple times these ponies have not received water."

A third party veterinarian was hired by the City of Los Angeles to examine the ponies, ultimately determining that several were in need of medical care. Four ponies had also died, something the city was allegedly unaware of, though medical records report that the cause of death did not come from neglect.

The owner of the pony rides declined to be interviewed.