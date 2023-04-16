Protesters march downtown LA to voice concerns on possible abortion drug ban

On Saturday, a march for reproductive rights organized by the Women's March Foundation drew hundreds of protesters along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

The march was planned in response to a ruling by a federal judge in Texas that could overturn the FDA's approval of the most common abortion drug in the United States.

The protesters oppose the recent Texas court decision on Mifepristone, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion, which was ruled to be a Constitutional right 50 years ago.

"The word abortion shouldn't be a scary word. Abortion pill shouldn't be a scary word, " said Savannah Siadek who was a part of the march.

Savannah Siadek marched from her mom and two-children from Pershing Square to LA City Hall, one day after the US Supreme Court paused the legal battle over the abortion pill mifepristone.

The move temporary suspends a lower court's ruling that imposed limits on access to the medication.

"It's not about abortion. It's about control. It's about control of women's body," said Siadek.

Mifepristone has been approved for use to end pregnancy for more than 20 years. But groups have challenged the Food and Drug Administration's handling of the drug's approval.

Molly Sheahan, with the California Catholic Conference, said "what's at stake in front of the supreme court is whether or not this is harmful and detrimental to women."

Sheahan continued to say the approval process did not look into how the medication would affect adolescent girl over time.

The march began at Pershing Square and wound its way to the steps of City Hall. LA Mayor Karen Bass introduced Vice President Kamala Harris to a crowd of about 200 during the rally, similar to those taking place at major cities across the country Saturday.

"Around our country, supposed so-called extremist leaders, who would dare to silence the voice of the people, a United States Supreme Court -- the highest court in our land -- that took a Constitutional right that had been recognized from the people of America," Harris said.

Mayor Bass exhorted the crowd saying, "First, they wanted to ban abortions. Now, they want to ban medication. What is wrong with them?" The Supreme Court has stayed the Texas ruling for a short period so the justices can review the matter and either extend the stay or send it back to the lower court.

Either way, the case will likely end up back in their lap as there was a ruling by a Washington state judge that ordered the FDA to preserve access to Mifepristone in 17 states where abortion remains legal.

In any event, California has stockpiled a substitute drug, which will become available if the drug is taken off the market.