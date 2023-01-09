Watch CBS News
Protest organizer Bita Milanian discusses executions in Iran

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

Sunday in Century City, an estimated 15,000 people turned out to protest executions in Iran, and to commemorate the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which was shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran shortly after take-off two years ago.

All 176 people onboard died. One of those was Dr. Mohammad Asadi Lari, who was traveling back to Canada with his sister.

Bita Milanian, one of the organizers of the protest, joined Rudabeh Shahbazi Monday morning.

