Small group of protestors in Orange County host rally outside of Nixon Presidential Library opposing visit from Justice Amy Coney Barrett

A small group of protestors gathered outside the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, opposing a speaking event from Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday morning.

Some demonstrators held signs that read, "ICE out of OC," and yelled chants in opposition to the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Barrett was in Orange County at the Nixon Library to promote her new book, "Listening to the Law," which unveils her journey to the Court and an account of her approach to the Constitution.

Barrett's visit comes days after the Supreme Court handed down a temporary ruling siding with the Trump administration, allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to continue to target people on criteria that include their ethnicity, language use, and profession. In the 6-3 decision by the Supreme Court, Barrett voted in favor of allowing the raids to continue.

"Judge Amy Coney Barrett is coming out today to do a book signing, kind of out of taste, in the wake of the Supreme Court's basically legalization of discrimination," said Cal S., a demonstrator at the rally.

He said he's seen some of the raids taking place in Southern California and described them as "unacceptable."