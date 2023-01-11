Proposed gondola plans for Dodger Stadium

A new form of transportation could make it easier to get Dodger Stadium if the team's former owner and LA Metro get their wish.

Frank McCourt and LA Metro are trying to build a sky gondola that would take baseball fans from Union Station to Chavez Ravine.

The gondolas would carry up to 40 people over China Town and Solano Canyon.

McCourt has hired a firm to build the proposed $300 Million project.

On Monday, one LA superior court judge sided with McCourt's company and LA Metro, but the California Endowment, a non-profit, went to court to stop the plan.

They say LA Metro and McCourt global - are acting illegally and the project should be put up for a competitive bid.

There is also an opposition from residents and business owner in the area with privacy concerns since the gondola will be traveling over their homes.