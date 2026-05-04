Project Street Vet hosts pop-up Los Angeles clinic helping unhoused pets

For Alexa Dorbad, Mylo just isn't a pet. "Mylo is everything to me; he is actually my emotional support animal," she said, adding that the little pup is family.

It is estimated that between 10 to 25 percent of people experiencing homelessness have pets, but access to veterinary care is often out of reach. This is where the nonprofit Project Street Vet steps in. Its team of volunteers reaches the most vulnerable across the nation, and recently, Mylo got his free checkup with the nonprofit in downtown Los Angeles.

Alexa found Mylo in the streets, and together they live in a converted downtown Los Angeles hotel. "He's been going through it all with me, since three weeks old," Dorbad said. She said she makes sure Mylo is fed, even if that means she has to go without.

"Always, never hesitation, I go hungry. I went three days so he can eat," she said, waiting for Mylo's turn inside the Weingart Center, a DTLA hotel turned shelter.

Founded in 2020 by Veterinarian Dr. Kwane Stewart, out of a simple act of kindness has grown into a national nonprofit that has helped more than 2,800 pets in LA County alone.

For Mylo, it's a clean bill of health, and that means Alexa is ok too. "When he's happy, I'm happy," she said.