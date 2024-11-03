Watch CBS News
Probe underway in East Los Angeles following deadly shooting

By Iris Salem

An investigation continued in East Los Angeles following the shooting death of a man overnight Sunday. 

The shooting unfolded around 12:22 a.m. at the intersection of Dennison Street and Hicks Avenue. When deputies responded, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. An investigation was underway. Those with more information were asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

