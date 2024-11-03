Probe underway in East Los Angeles following deadly shooting

An investigation continued in East Los Angeles following the shooting death of a man overnight Sunday.

The shooting unfolded around 12:22 a.m. at the intersection of Dennison Street and Hicks Avenue. When deputies responded, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known. An investigation was underway. Those with more information were asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.