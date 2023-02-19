Watch CBS News
Probe underway after man is shot dead in Pomona

Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Pomona. 

Officers responded to a "shots fired" call in the 100 block of E. Holt Avenue around 6:10 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they located the victim with a gunshot wound. 

Life-saving measures were administered, and the victim was taken to a hospital where he died. 

No arrests have been made, and a motive for the shooting remains unknown. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
 

