Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNLosAngeles

Probe underway after man is shot dead in Maywood

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in Maywood that claimed the life of a man. 

Deputies responded to the 6100 block of Walker Avenue following a report of a victim. 

When they arrived Saturday night, they located the man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was believed to be between 25 to 35 years of age. 

No further information was immediately available. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 9:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.