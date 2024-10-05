Probe underway after man is fatally stabbed in Garden Grove

A homicide investigation was underway in Garden Grove where a man was fatally stabbed.

The incident in the 12500 block of Haster Street unfolded at 1:18 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

The victim, who was described as a Garden Grove resident, had been stabbed multiple times. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

A motive for the killing was not known.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crime was asked to contact Detective Nikolic at 714 741-5877 or Garden Grove Police Department Investigations at 714-741-5800.