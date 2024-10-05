Watch CBS News
Probe underway after man is fatally stabbed in Garden Grove

By Iris Salem

A homicide investigation was underway in Garden Grove where a man was fatally stabbed.

The incident in the 12500 block of Haster Street unfolded at 1:18 a.m. Saturday, according to police. 

The victim, who was described as a Garden Grove resident, had been stabbed multiple times. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. 

A motive for the killing was not known. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the crime was asked to contact Detective Nikolic at 714 741-5877 or Garden Grove Police Department Investigations at 714-741-5800.  

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

