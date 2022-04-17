Watch CBS News

Probe underway after man in his 20s is killed in Bellflower

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting in Bellflower. 

The shooting near Alondra Boulevard and Eucalyptus Avenue unfolded just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. 

It was then that authorities responded to the scene regarding a gunshot victim call. 

When they arrived, they located the victim described as a Hispanic man in his 20s. 

Investigators say an altercation between the victim and two men unfolded, resulting in one drawing a handgun and opening fire. 

The victim died at the scene. 

The incident was being investigated as gang-related.

