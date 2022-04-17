Probe underway after man in his 20s is killed in Bellflower

Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting in Bellflower.

The shooting near Alondra Boulevard and Eucalyptus Avenue unfolded just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

It was then that authorities responded to the scene regarding a gunshot victim call.

When they arrived, they located the victim described as a Hispanic man in his 20s.

Investigators say an altercation between the victim and two men unfolded, resulting in one drawing a handgun and opening fire.

The victim died at the scene.

The incident was being investigated as gang-related.