Probe underway after man in his 20s is killed in Bellflower
Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting in Bellflower.
The shooting near Alondra Boulevard and Eucalyptus Avenue unfolded just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
It was then that authorities responded to the scene regarding a gunshot victim call.
When they arrived, they located the victim described as a Hispanic man in his 20s.
Investigators say an altercation between the victim and two men unfolded, resulting in one drawing a handgun and opening fire.
The victim died at the scene.
The incident was being investigated as gang-related.
