Probe continues into shooting deaths of 2 men in Carson

The shooting deaths of two men in Carson were under investigation this weekend.

The men were shot at different locations Saturday night in the 100 blocks of E. and W. 234th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

It is not known whether the shootings are at all related, authorities said.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.