Watch CBS News
Local News

Probe continues into shooting deaths of 2 men in Carson

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

The shooting deaths of two men in Carson were under investigation this weekend. 

The men were shot at different locations Saturday night in the 100 blocks of E. and W. 234th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. 

It is not known whether the shootings are at all related, authorities said. 

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.