Probe continues into shooting death of 22-year-old man in Fairfax District

A shooting investigation is underway in LA's Fairfax District after a man was found dead in a car.

Police were called to the corner of Melrose and Orange Grove avenues before 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they located a 22-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The car had a Kentucky license plate.

Residents say they may have heard gunfire in the area Friday night. The LAPD says the victim's belongings, including his wallet, were still in the car.

The motive is unknown.