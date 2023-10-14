Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Probe continues into officer-involved shooting in downtown LA

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway Saturday after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident unfolded after police received a report of a man with a knife running down Broadway and 7th Street. 

The incident was reported just before 1:30 a.m., police said. 

While patrolling the area, police said officers engaged with the male subject who had a knife. 

An officer-involved shooting occurred and the individual was shot by police. 

Police said the subject was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately disclosed.  

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 14, 2023 / 6:59 AM

