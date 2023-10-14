Probe continues into officer-involved shooting in downtown LA
An investigation was underway Saturday after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Los Angeles.
The incident unfolded after police received a report of a man with a knife running down Broadway and 7th Street.
The incident was reported just before 1:30 a.m., police said.
While patrolling the area, police said officers engaged with the male subject who had a knife.
An officer-involved shooting occurred and the individual was shot by police.
Police said the subject was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately disclosed.
