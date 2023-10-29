Probe continues into fatal collision that claimed life of bicyclist in Long Beach

An investigation continued a day after a traffic collision in Long Beach claimed the life of a bicyclist.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Pacific Place and Wardlow Road. There, a 2021 Jeep Gladiator and a bicyclist had collided.

Police said the driver of the Jeep was attempting to treat the bicyclist with life-saving measures prior to him being transported to the hospital by first responders where he was pronounced dead.

Based on authorities' preliminary investigation, the Jeep was traveling northbound on Pacific Place north of Wardlow Road, when the bicyclist was crossing the eastbound in lanes of traffic, north of the intersection.

"The driver of the Jeep attempted to swerve out of the way but was unable to avoid the bicyclist colliding into the side of her vehicle," police said in a news release.

Authorities said the driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

"Distracted driving, impaired driving and speed were not believed to be a factor at the time of the collision," the news release added.

Anyone with more information about this crash was asked to call LBPD Collision Investigation Detective Jeff Meyer at (562) 570-7355.