Prius stolen from West L.A. driveway as driver unloaded groceries

A thief stole a Prius from a West Los Angeles driveway as the driver was unloading groceries at a Super Bowl party Sunday.

Chris Armas was taking groceries into his friend's Super Bowl party near Butler Ave. and Olympic Blvd. when a suspect jumped into his gray 2011 Toyota Prius and took off on Sunday.

The thief nearly ran Armas and a friend over and they tried to stop the driver.

The incident occurred about a half-mile away from a Los Angeles Police Dept. station on Butler near Santa Monica Blvd.

"I just feel kind of violated and scared," said Armas. "The car registration's in the car, he has the house keys, and I could barely sleep last night."