Watch CBS News
Local

Prius stolen from West L.A. driveway as driver unloaded groceries

By Tina Patel

/ KCAL News

Prius stolen from driveway as driver unloaded groceries
Prius stolen from driveway as driver unloaded groceries 01:30

A thief stole a Prius from a West Los Angeles driveway as the driver was unloading groceries at a Super Bowl party Sunday.

Chris Armas was taking groceries into his friend's Super Bowl party near Butler Ave. and Olympic Blvd. when a suspect jumped into his gray 2011 Toyota Prius and took off on Sunday.

The thief nearly ran Armas and a friend over and they tried to stop the driver.

The incident occurred about a half-mile away from a Los Angeles Police Dept. station on Butler near Santa Monica Blvd.

"I just feel kind of violated and scared," said Armas. "The car registration's in the car, he has the house keys, and I could barely sleep last night."

Tina Patel
tina-patel-1200x800-2020.jpg

When Tina joined CBS2/KCAL9 as a reporter in October 2016, and it was a homecoming of sorts. Her first job in broadcasting was as a research librarian at KCAL9, and she met her future husband in the newsroom.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 7:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.