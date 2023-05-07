President Biden addresses Allen outlet mall shooting, says gunman used 'AR-15 style' gun

Politicians react to tragic shooting at Allen outlet mall Politicians react to tragic shooting at Allen outlet mall 02:29

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Following the deadly shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets Saturday afternoon, President Biden has since responded, even stating the gunman used an AR-15 style assault weapon to carry out the massacre.

According to the Mass Shooting Tracker, Allen marked the 242nd mass shooting in the United States this year. Eight victims were killed and seven remain hospitalized. Their ages range from 5 to 51 years old.

"American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts," the president stated. "More than 14,000 of our fellow citizens have lost their lives, credible estimates show. The leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence."

He said federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are "working closely together" to investigate what led 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia to carry out the shooting.

Garcia, 33, had been living at a motel and did not have any felonies, J.D. Miles reported. However, his younger brother Christian—who has a lengthy criminal record—has been inaccurately accused of being the gunman.

The president continued to say that since he's signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law, progress has been made. "States are banning assault weapons, expanding red flag laws and more — but it's not enough. We need more action, faster to save lives. Too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables. Republican Members of Congress cannot continue to meet this epidemic with a shrug. Tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough."

He finished by asking Congress to send him a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, enacting universal background checks, requiring safe storage and ending immunity for gun manufacturers.

"I will sign it immediately," he stated. "We need nothing less to keep our streets safe."

