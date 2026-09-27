Watch CBS News
Local News

Preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hermosa Beach

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck near Hermosa Beach in Los Angeles County's South Bay on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 8:40 a.m. about 3.7 miles off the coast of Hermosa Beach. A USGS map shows that it could have been felt as far as the San Fernando Valley or Orange County. It struck about 7 miles below the Earth's surface.

As of Sunday morning, there are no reports of damage or injuries.

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue