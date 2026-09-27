Preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hermosa Beach

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck near Hermosa Beach in Los Angeles County's South Bay on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 8:40 a.m. about 3.7 miles off the coast of Hermosa Beach. A USGS map shows that it could have been felt as far as the San Fernando Valley or Orange County. It struck about 7 miles below the Earth's surface.

As of Sunday morning, there are no reports of damage or injuries.

No additional details were immediately made available.