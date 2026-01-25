Pregnant woman killed by alleged impaired driver after Anaheim crash

A pregnant woman was killed after a collision involving an allegedly impaired driver in Anaheim early Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, a driver behind the wheel of a white Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on North Anaheim Boulevard around 12:09 a.m. when they were struck in the intersection with the eastbound 91 Freeway Frontage Road by the driver of a grey Lexus.

The Lexus driver ran a solid red light right before the collision, police said.

A 24-year-old pregnant woman who was the front passenger of the Camry was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members later identified her to CBS LA as Bianca Esquivel.

The driver and two passengers inside the Lexus were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The man driving the Lexus at the time of the crash was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and was later booked on an additional vehicular homicide charge. The man, 24, is yet to be identified by authorities.

No additional details were immediately made available.