Pregnant bicyclist dies in Playa del Rey crash while riding with her children and husband

A seven-month pregnant woman who was riding e-bikes with her husband and children in Playa del Rey on Saturday died after she was hit by a car from behind, police said.

It happened at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, when 36-year-old Regan Cole-Graham was riding a bicycle with her 3-year-old in the saddle on Pershing Drive near Manchester Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. They were hit from behind by a Toyota Camry that was driving southbound, ejecting her onto the road, police said.

"The Toyota Camry continued south bound, rolling over the bicyclist, while pushing the bicycle south with the child still seated in bicycle saddle," LAPD officers said.

Regan Cole-Graham with her husband and two children. Graham Family via GoFundMe

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics rushed them both to the hospital for treatment, where Cole-Graham was pronounced dead. Police said that hospital staff was able to deliver the 31-week-old baby she was pregnant with, but family members said that the baby died the next day.

Authorities did not provide an immediate update on the toddler's condition, but said that he was expected to survive.

Police haven't yet publicly identified the woman, but loved ones identified her with CBS LA. They remember her as a dedicated mother, wife and friend.

"So full of love and light and she just exuded love in everything she did," said Ashley Saglie. "She was the best mom; she made those babies feel so loved."

She says that Cole-Graham's baby was due in April and that she was excited to be a girl mom to add the missing piece to their family, with her husband and two young sons.

"She was absolutely lovely and a wonderful mom and a wonderful person," another friend said. "She was so funny ... It's just really heartbreaking."

Regan Cole-Graham and her husband on their wedding day. Graham Family via GoFundMe

The driver of the Toyota, only identified as an 87-year-old man, remained at the scene, police said. They do not believe that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Yuda Zweda witnessed the incident and says that she briefly spoke with the man afterwards.

"The only thing he really said, 'Please pray that she survives,'" Zweda said.

People who live in the area say that the intersection is dimly lit and dangerous for pedestrians.

"They put in some speed bumps down there and flashing lights, but I still just don't think people seem to notice," said one resident.

The family's attorney says that something like this should never have happened, and that Cole-Graham and her family members were all wearing helmets at the time.

"I think a lot needs to change. I think there needs to be better lighting, I think there needs to be an expanded bike path," Saglie said.

Family members have started an online fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses. It can be found by searching for the keywords: "Support for Matt and the Kids After Regan's Tragic Loss."

CBS LA has reached out to Councilwoman Traci Park's office for comment on the incident and the intersection where Cole-Graham was struck, but has not yet heard back.

As their investigation continues, LAPD West Traffic detectives asked anyone with further information to contact them at (213) 473-0234.