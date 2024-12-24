Power outages hit more than 38,000 SoCal Edison customers in Los Angeles County

Power outages hit more than 38,000 Southern California Edison customers across Los Angeles County Tuesday evening, on Christmas Eve, after a transformer failure in the Norwalk area.

Many of the households experiencing outages as of 6 p.m. were in Downey, where an estimated 24,187 SoCal Edison customers were without power from a total of 38,297 in LA County. Crews have been working on repairs as another 1,000 households lost power between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. But the utility said it's not clear when power will be fully restored throughout the county.

"It could come sooner, or, it could come later,'' a SoCal Edison spokesman said.

Crews work to make repairs after a Southern California Edison transformer failure in the Norwalk area led to widespread power outages affecting more than 30,000 people across Los Angeles County on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2024. KCAL News

SoCal Edison said the full extent of the outages was still being assessed later in the evening.

The outages also led to a cancellation of service along Metro LA's Green Line, for trains running between the Norwalk and Willowbrook/ Rosa Parks stations, before service returned by 5 p.m. Earlier, Metro brought in bus shuttles to offer rides to passengers stranded at the stations, some of whom were left scrambling to get to their Christmas Eve destinations.

"It's a little bit of an imposition for me because I'm excited to go see my grandchildren, and stuff like that, so it kinda threw me off," said Jon Wittaker, one of the riders.

Power outages affecting more than 35,000 people in Los Angeles County on Christmas Eve led Metro LA halting train service in the Norwalk area on Dec. 24, 2024. KCAL News

According to SoCal Edison, a transformer failure at a substation in Norwalk led to the widespread outages. While power had been restored to most of the households initially affected, thousands remained without electricity later in the evening.

At 6:30 p.m., a SoCal Edison spokesman said the cause of the equipment failure was still not known.

SoCal Edison has not released any other details on the outages or progress on the repairs.