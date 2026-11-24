King tides have the potential to break records across Southern California just before the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the National Weather Service, bringing along concerns for major flooding.

Most of the region is covered by either an NWS Coastal Flood Warning or Coastal Flood Advisory. The peak tides are expected Wednesday, with more on Thursday.

"For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding is expected," the warning reads. "For the High Surf Warning, large damaging breaking waves of 15 to 22 feet with dangerous rip currents are expected."

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for Southern California's beach communities through Friday due to flooding risks from king tides.

Concerns come after cities like Long Beach, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach have endured high tides that have spilled onto city streets and damaged property. Eight homes in Long Beach alone were red-tagged last month after they were damaged during Tropical Storm Rachel.

In Huntington Beach, preemptive measures include the closure of several streets, including a portion of Pacific Coast Highway. A full list of closures can be found here.

Communities have started distributing sandbags to residents in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Officials are asking residents to act as soon as possible, despite the fact that the peak won't arrive until Wednesday.

Ways to stay safe

The NWS says the most important thing people can do is listen and follow orders from officials.

If you have beachfront property, officials recommend placing sandbags in and around flood-prone areas.

If you are going to the beach, check for closures ahead of time, go where lifeguards are on duty, stay back from the water's edge and never turn your back to the ocean.