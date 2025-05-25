Post-game brawl erupts between fans after San Diego FC vs. LA Galaxy match

A fight reportedly broke out between fans following Saturday evening's match between San Diego FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy at Snapdragon Stadium.

The altercation began inside the stadium, which is located on the campus of San Diego State University, and spilled into the parking lot before it was broken up. It remains unclear how many individuals were involved or whether there were any injuries.

In a joint statement shared on X, both San Diego FC and LA Galaxy condemned the violence.

"There is no room for violence in our sport," both teams said in the statement. "The incidents that occurred following Saturday's match at Snapdragon Stadium do not reflect the values of either club and are entirely unacceptable."

The clubs emphasized their commitment to maintaining a safe and welcoming atmosphere for all fans, urging supporters to "to support the game we all love with passion and respect, ensuring that every match remans a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone in attendance."

Officials from both teams are working with Snapdragon Stadium security, Major League Soccer, and local law enforcement to conduct a full investigation.

The statement noted that any individuals found to have violated the MLS Fan Code of Conduct may face disciplinary actions, including stadium ejections or bans.