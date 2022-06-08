Watch CBS News
Burglary suspects drive car into Melrose storefront

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities were investigating a possible burglary on Melrose Avenue early Wednesday morning. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to Melrose and Fairfax Avenues at around 4 a.m. after reports that a vehicle drove into a storefront. 

Though they were able to take one possible suspect into custody, two other people were seen running from the area on foot.

As they set up a perimeter, they also were monitoring the possibility that one possible suspect was still inside of the location.

Officers were unsure if any of the potential suspects were armed. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on June 8, 2022 / 7:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

