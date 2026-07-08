Oregon murder suspect arrested in Southern California

A man wanted for an alleged murder in Oregon in 2024 was arrested in Southern California last week, according to authorities.

In a news release shared by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, officials said that the Portland Police Bureau began investigating a fatal shooting in late 2024 that led them to issue an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Loma Linda/Redlands resident Rodney Rogers.

At the time, investigators determined that Rogers had fled from Oregon to the San Bernardino County area. Deputies with SBSD's Specialized Enforcement Division, who also work as Deputy U.S. Marshals, were contacted by members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force for assistance in locating Rodgers.

Investigators were able to learn that Rogers was linked to Loma Linda, and on July 2, they received information indicating that he was in the area, according to the release.

"Acting on that information and employing a variety of investigative techniques, SED investigators located Rogers at a business in the 25000 block of Barton Road," the release said. "SED investigators safely took Rogers into custody without incident."

He was booked at the Central Detention Center and is pending extradition to Oregon, deputies said.

The SBSD release did not provide specific details on the deadly shooting from late 2024 that Rogers was allegedly connected to. The victim's identity remains confidential as their investigation continues.