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Portion of Koreatown in Los Angeles under boil water notice for E. coli bacteria

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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A two-block area in Koreatown is under a boil water notice after routine testing on Tuesday came back positive for E. coli.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power issued the order after preliminary reports from one water quality testing station in K-town showed E. coli in the water samples.

Additional sample collection and testing will continue, the LADWP said, and the boil water notice was issued out of an abundance of caution.

LADWP said it is not related to the warehouse fire in Boyle Heights, about seven miles away, and no fire-related contaminants were found in the water samples.

The presence of E. coli in drinking water typically indicates the water was contaminated with sewage or animal feces. Common symptoms of ingesting a pathogenic strain of E. coli include vomiting and diarrhea, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Affected Los Angeles customers are advised to boil water for 1 minute before drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth, or making ice cubes.

The boundaries for the affected area are:

  • South Ardmore Avenue to the west
  • South Mariposa Avenue to the east
  • West 5th Street to the north
  • West 6th Street to the south

For further information and updates and the full Boil Water Notice, visit www.LADWP.com/WaterQuality.

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