Port extends public comment period on proposed amphitheater at LA Waterfront

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 2 AM Edition)

The Port of Los Angeles will give more time for the public to provide feedback on a project to develop a 108,000 square-foot outdoor amphitheater, officials announced Monday.

The 6,200-seat amphitheater, part of an effort to redevelop the L.A. Waterfront, would be built on 2.5 acres that previously housed the San Pedro Public Market.

According to port officials, the venue would host about 100 paid events per year between April and November. Throughout the rest of the year, the venue would host smaller, locally sponsored and charity events.

Public comment was initially due by May 16, but the port extended it to June 15.

People can provide their input by emailing ceqacomments@portla.org with the subject line "West Harbor Modification Project" or by sending a letter to: Christopher Cannon, Director of Environmental Management, Los Angeles Harbor Department, 425 South Palos Verdes St., San Pedro, CA 90731.

A virtual meeting will be held on May 3 at 5 p.m. People can attend on Zoom at https://bit.ly/3vmWq7E.