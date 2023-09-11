Porsche stolen at gunpoint in Hollywood

Police are investigating a vehicle theft that happened in Hollywood on Monday, when a driver had their Porsche stolen from them at gunpoint.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Franklin Avenue at around 2 p.m. after learning of the theft, which involved a gray Porsche that has the California license plate 9CNR7265.

The driver told police that they were approached at gunpoint by three suspects, who fled from the area in the stolen car and a dark blue Tesla.

Investigators have provided descriptions for two of the suspects. The armed suspect, who had a dark-colored handgun, was reportedly wearing a dark gray hoodie and the second suspect was wearing a light gray hoodie.

They were seen fleeing in the two cars westbound on Franklin Avenue.

Police did not provide any further information on the incident.