Ponce, Ennali each score first MLS goal, Dynamo beat LAFC 2-0

Ezequiel Ponce and Lawrence Ennali each scored their first MLS goal, Steve Clark had six saves and the Houston Dynamo beat Los Angeles FC 2-0 Saturday night.

Ponce, a 27-year-old Designated Player, and the 22-year-old Ennali were acquired by Houston (11-8-7) in July and, for at least one night, provided some punch to a Dynamo club that went into the game with 35 goals scored this season, third fewest in the Western Conference.

Griffin Dorsey played a ball-in off a free kick and, after a poor clearance by LAFC, Ponce rolled a one-touch shot inside the back post to give Houston a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute.

Ennali ran onto a perfectly-placed through ball played by Franco Escobar and outraced a defender to the center of the area, before beating goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and tapping into a wide-open net to make it 2-0 in the 72nd.

LAFC (14-6-5) lost for just the second time — with 10 wins — in its last 14 games.

Ennali went off in the 88th due to a non-contact injury.

