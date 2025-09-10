Abandoned Union Pacific rail cars derail from Pomona train tracks and into street

Several abandoned Union Pacific rail cars derailed from train tracks in Pomona and rolled into a nearby street on Wednesday night.

The cars rolled onto Valley Boulevard near W. Temple Avenue, according to the Pomona Police Department. Investigators say that they temporarily blocked lanes in both directions before they could be moved to the side of the road.

As the cars were empty at the time that they dislodged, no injuries were reported, police said.

It's unclear exactly when the cars derailed.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the incident, where several tractors could be seen after they moved the rail cars from the road.