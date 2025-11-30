High-speed pursuit through San Gabriel Valley ends with crash

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of a speeding vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley.

Police said that the chase began just after 5:45 p.m. on eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway near Pomona after they witnessed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding over 100 miles per hour.

SkyCal was overhead as the car hurtled along the 10 Freeway heading west, flying past other cars and erratically changing lanes. At times, they were seen driving up to 135 miles per hour as they drove towards downtown Los Angeles.

At around 6:30 p.m., it appeared that the driver had crashed into a chainlink fence near W. Ramona Boulevard in Alhambra after exiting the 10. There were no law enforcement cars close behind at the time.

By the time they arrived at the spot of the crash, the suspect had already fled on foot.

No arrests have yet been reported by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.