Pomona police sergeant arrested after alleged DUI crash injures others in Chino

A Pomona Police Department sergeant was arrested for allegedly injuring a woman in a July crash while driving under the influence, according to authorities.

In a news release issued by Chino police, officers said the crash happened on July 26 at around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of Schaefer Avenue and Monte Vista Avenue. At the time, investigators determined that 50-year-old Richard Aguiar, who was driving a Chevrolet Silverado, rear-ended another vehicle stopped at the intersection.

"Following the collision, Aguiar fled the scene and continued driving at a high rate of speed," the Chino PD release said.

Police say that Aguiar then continued driving south on Monte Vista Avenue, where he sideswiped a Ford Fusion, causing it to collide with a tree. He then allegedly struck a fire hydrant and several other objects before also colliding with a tree.

"Officers located Aguiar unconscious inside the Silverado. He sustained significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment," police said.

Officers also noted that occupants of the other vehicles were also injured in the collision, but that they declined medical transport to the hospital.

"Due to the seriousness of the collision and Aguiar's injuries, Chino Police Department Traffic Investigators responded to the scene and assumed the investigation," Chino PD's release said. "Investigators suspect alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the collision."

Pomona PD officials confirmed with CBS LA that Aguiar is a sergeant with the department. They said he was off duty at the time of the crash, and that he has not returned to work since it happened.

Investigators submitted the case to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office for review, police said, noting that Aguiar could face charges of hit-and-run with injury and DUI with injury.

In a statement Pomona police said that the incident is a "personal matter that is being investigated" by the department's Internal Affairs Bureau.

"In compliance with the privacy protections provided by state law, we do not comment on personnel matters involving city employees," the statement said, in part.