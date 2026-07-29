Pomona police investigate grocery store after employees report man allegedly armed with rifle

Officers with the Pomona Police Department investigated reports of a man who was possibly armed inside a grocery store early Wednesday morning.

The alleged incident took place at WinCo Foods located at 90 Rio Rancho Road starting sometime before 3:30 a.m. Employees at the scene told CBS LA that a man armed with a rifle was inside the store at one point, but may have escaped.

Images from the scene at about 5:13 a.m. showed a SWAT team entering the store armed with guns drawn, accompanied by a K-9.

Department officials said additional information would be released later in the day.

It's unclear whether shots could have been fired or why the man was allegedly inside the store.

No additional details were immediatley made available.