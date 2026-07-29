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Pomona police investigate grocery store after employees report man allegedly armed with rifle

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Officers with the Pomona Police Department investigated reports of a man who was possibly armed inside a grocery store early Wednesday morning.

The alleged incident took place at WinCo Foods located at 90 Rio Rancho Road starting sometime before 3:30 a.m. Employees at the scene told CBS LA that a man armed with a rifle was inside the store at one point, but may have escaped.

Images from the scene at about 5:13 a.m. showed a SWAT team entering the store armed with guns drawn, accompanied by a K-9. 

Department officials said additional information would be released later in the day. 

It's unclear whether shots could have been fired or why the man was allegedly inside the store.

No additional details were immediatley made available.

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