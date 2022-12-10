Pomona police arrest man who allegedly shot his neighbor's dog to death

There are three fluffy dog beds in a Pomona living room, one of which is now empty after the beloved labrador mix was shot and killed by its neighbor.

Marlon Caballero, the owner of the dog named K9, said that his beloved lab jumped over a fence into his neighbor's backyard after possibly chasing after a squirrel.

Police have charged a Pomona man for shooting and killing his neighbor's dog, whose name is K9.

"I was amazed that he could do that," said Cabellero.

He proceeded to yell at K9 from over the fence to forget about the squirrel and to get out of his neighbor's backyard.

"As I walked from one side of the fence to the other side of the fence that's when I heard those three gunshots," said Caballero.

Police said Caballero's next-door neighbor 35-year-old Marcus Folaji Ajose repeatedly shot K9. Investigators added that Ajose admitted that he shot the dog because it was in his backyard. He was charged with animal cruelty and reckless discharge of a firearm.

"I don't know what was going on in his mind but he kept on telling me 'It's too late your dog is dead,'" recalled Cabellero.

Caballero pleaded with his neighbor to allow him to retrieve his dog.

"He goes into his house and walks all the way to the back," he said. "That's when he unloads another round, about 5 to 6 more shots in him."

Caballero said he had never met Ajose before this incident since his family moved to their Pomona home just a few weeks ago. They bought the house so their three dogs could have a nice big backyard.

After this terrifying ordeal, Caballero and his family are afraid to come home.

"It's just horrific," said Caballero. "How can a neighbor act like that?

The family has filed a restraining order against Ajose.

"It's just hard to move forward not having him here with me."