Fire rips through Pomona pallet yard before LA County crews extinguish flames

A large fire ripped through a pallet yard in Pomona on Saturday evening before Los Angeles County firefighters could gain the upper hand.

The blaze was reported at around 6:35 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ninth Street, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. Shortly after arriving at the scene, the incident was declared a Second Alarm, and a short time later, it was bumped up to a Third Alarm due to the smoke and fire at the pallet yard.

At around 9:30 p.m. LACoFD crews told CBS LA that the fire was out, but they were not able to report that it was fully extinguished as they had to use heavy equipment to turn over the contents in the yard and make sure there were no lingering hot spots or flames.

No injuries have been reported in the incident and investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze. They are still unsure if it started in the yard or in the building on the property.

Video from the scene showed firefighters using machinery to haul silver tanks from the property. They said that the items belonged to the business next door, but did not state what was inside the tanks.