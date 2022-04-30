Pomona DUI checkpoint snares 20 drivers

Pomona police cited 20 drivers for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license during a driving under the influence operation Saturday.

In addition to the 20 drivers cited, five motorists had their vehicles towed, according to the Pomona Police Department's Traffic Division.

The checkpoint was held from 9 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday at Towne Avenue and Towne Center Drive.

In 2021, the department investigated 134 DUI collisions that resulted in two deaths and injuring 38 people.