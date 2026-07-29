Person dead in Pomona after police pursuit ends in violent crash into palm tree

A person is dead in Pomona after a driver lost control during a police pursuit and crashed into a palm tree on Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the pursuit began around 1:30 a.m. as officers attempted to make a traffic stop in Victorville before the driver allegedly fled at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit went from the southbound 15 Freeway, down the Cajon Pass, onto the 215 Freeway, then to the eastbound 10 Freeway and back around to the westbound 10 Freeway before the driver exited on Towne Avenue in Pomona.

According to the CHP, the blue sedan wrapped around a palm tree just after the driver lost control when he crossed the train tracks.

The collision was so intense it appears to have knocked the top off the palm tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has not yet been identified.

The CHP says, fortunately, no one else was hurt.