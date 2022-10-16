Politicians continue to react following Los Angeles City Council fallout over leaked audio

Los Angeles City Hall was in still in chaos with the massive fallout from last week's racism scandal.

Such comes after a leaked recording from nearly a year revealed a crude conversation between Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo and a powerful labor union leader, Ron Herrera.

"Whether we are a father or a friend or a community leader, we need to make sure that we are impeccable with our words and that we constantly be mindful of what we say and always try to be loving and caring with everything that we say," said Representative Tony Cardenas (D-San Fernando).

"I am very hopeful that my colleagues will meet the call of the public and their colleagues because we just need to begin the healing process in our city," said Councilmember Monica Rodriguez.

Following last week's surfacing of the comments, both Martinez and Herrera, the head of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, resigned. Councilman Gil Cedillo and Kevin De Leon were also heard on the recording but both have refused to step down. The governor, the mayor and even the president have urged them to quit along with many of their city council colleagues.

City Council meetings are planned for Tuesday and Wednesday and will be held virtually.