Police tracking car allegedly running a red light in East Los Angeles

Suspect erratically drives on CA-91 Freeway, doing donuts and blocking traffic

Suspect erratically drives on CA-91 Freeway, doing donuts and blocking traffic

Suspect erratically drives on CA-91 Freeway, doing donuts and blocking traffic

The California Highway Patrol tracked a Kia after the driver failed to stop for officers in East Los Angeles.

CHP officers started following the vehicle after it was allegedly seen running a red light.

With a helicopter spotlight on the SUV, the driver drove erratically on the highway and turned off the headlights.

The suspect drove circles on the freeway shoulder before driving off once again. He stopped in the middle of the freeway shortly after and blocked a lane.

The driver continued to act erratically standing outside of the vehicle before trying to hop in the back seat of a nearby car. Once officers arrived, the driver walked to the median before being tasered by police.

Officers closed the CA-91 Freeway to move the driver's car off the freeway and away from traffic.