Police: Suspect dies after being shot with own gun during traffic stop in Florence-Graham area

A man was allegedly shot to death by his own gun on Friday during a traffic stop in the Florence-Graham area.

According to reports from Los Angeles Police Department, officers conducted the stop at around 11 p.m. on Central Avenue and 74th Street for an undisclosed traffic violation.

"As the driver exited the vehicle, he armed himself with a black, semi-automatic handgun," said an LAPD release. "One of the officers attempted to restrain the driver, who attempted to escape the officer's hold, lunging himself forward. During the brief struggle the driver discharged his handgun and sustained a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to his neck and immediately fell to the ground. Officers moved the handgun away from the driver and handcuffed him."

The suspect was then taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, but officers disclosed that the man was somewhere in his early 30s.

A loaded 9mm handgun and one single-spent 9mm casing where recovered from the scene, according to LAPD.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further information was provided.