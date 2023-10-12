Watch CBS News
Police successfully locate parents of child found in Pasadena

Authorities were seeking help locating the parents of a child who was found in Pasadena on Wednesday. 

Photo of the child found in Pasadena. Pasadena Police Department

Police say that the child, whom they believe to be three-years-old, was found near Howard Street and Mentone Avenue without any adult guidance. 

It was not immediately clear how they located the parents, but police reported that they were successfully found at around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pasadena Police Department investigators at (626) 744-4241.

October 11, 2023

