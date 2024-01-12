Police still searching for serial burglar targeting Orange County Target stores

Orange County investigators are still searching for a serial burglar who has successfully hit dozens of Target locations dating back to April 2023.

In October, Irvine Police Department released footage and surveillance images of the "prolific" suspect, who at the time had stolen from more than two dozen targets throughout Orange County.

They say in the time since, his M.O. has not changed much, as he still takes advantage of unaware employees, with new footage showing him ripping an unopened iPad out one such employee's hands before sprinting out of the store.

#FelonyFriday - In October, we asked for help identifying a serial burglar suspected of stealing from Target stores throughout Southern California. The suspect has continued his crime spree, and the estimated loss to Target is $39,000. In the most recent cases, the suspect pic.twitter.com/M1ZmOZajAF — Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) January 13, 2024

"The suspect has continued his crime spree, and the estimated loss to Target is $39,000," Irvine police said on X. That's nearly $15,000 more than the previously reported total in Oct.

Back then, they said that he would take items like bed sheets, Dyson vacuums and Ninja knife sets, taking the stolen items straight to the returns counter where he would claim that he didn't have a receipt since the item came from a gift registry.