Watch CBS News
Local News

Police still searching for serial burglar targeting Orange County Target stores

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Orange County investigators are still searching for a serial burglar who has successfully hit dozens of Target locations dating back to April 2023. 

In October, Irvine Police Department released footage and surveillance images of the "prolific" suspect, who at the time had stolen from more than two dozen targets throughout Orange County. 

They say in the time since, his M.O. has not changed much, as he still takes advantage of unaware employees, with new footage showing him ripping an unopened iPad out one such employee's hands before sprinting out of the store. 

"The suspect has continued his crime spree, and the estimated loss to Target is $39,000," Irvine police said on X. That's nearly $15,000 more than the previously reported total in Oct. 

Back then, they said that he would take items like bed sheets, Dyson vacuums and Ninja knife sets, taking the stolen items straight to the returns counter where he would claim that he didn't have a receipt since the item came from a gift registry. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 10:52 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.