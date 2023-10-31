Police shoot man in Montebello after he rams two patrol cars trying to evade them

Police shot a man in Montebello on Tuesday after he allegedly slammed into two patrol vehicles in an effort to evade them.

The ordeal began at early in the afternoon, when Long Beach Police Department gang detectives were conducting surveillance of a shooting suspect in the 700 block of Via Altamira, according to a statement posted by the department on X. They were planning to serve a search warrant regarding a shooting that happened in Long Beach in late-September.

While their surveillance was ongoing, investigators say the unidentified suspect left the home and drove to a nearby gas station, where they attempted to make an arrested.

Instead, the suspect ran back to his vehicle and "intentionally struck two detective vehicles" as well as two other uninvolved cars as he attempted to flee.

This prompted at least one of the officers to open fire, striking the suspect as he fled, according to the statement.

The suspect was able to temporarily evade officers, but they were able to locate him a short time later back in the 700 block fo Via Altamira, where he was eventually taken into custody.

After he was placed in handcuffs, he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on the gunshot wound. He is said to be in stable condition.

One officer suffered minor injuries due to the collision involving his vehicle at the gas station.

There was no further information provided.